Walsall's Priestley Farquharson out for "significant period" amid update on fellow injured quartet

Farquharson limped off during Walsall's 1-0 defeat against Tranmere Rovers and had a scan last Friday.

Injury restricted the 27-year-old to just 21 appearances in all competitions during his debut campaign last term.

Sadler added that Farquharson will see a specialist and discuss the possibility of surgery.

"Not a good one unfortunately. I don't want to put a time on it but he's got to see a specialist and discuss surgery. So he'll be out for a significant period," Sadler revealed.

"We have to rally around him in his recovery from that. He's very down at the moment so hopefully tonight's (draw vs Birmingham) lifted him a little bit.

"The family that we are, we have to get around him because he's going through a tough time with that at the moment.