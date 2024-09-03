EFL Trophy: Birmingham 1 Walsall 1 (3-4 pens) - Report

A solid defensive performance saw Walsall keep the Blues at bay in the first half, before Connor Barrett collected his third assist in two games to set-up Charlie Lakin for the opener in the 48th minute.

Birmingham pressed relentlessly for an equaliser in the second half and it eventually came in the 84th minute when Christoph Klarer fired into the far top corner.

Walsall claimed the extra point after Sam Hornby denied Seung-Ho Paik and Alfie May from the spot in a 4-3 penalty shoot-out victory.

Mat Sadler made six changes from Walsall's 2-1 success over Cheltenham Town on Saturday. Meanwhile, Birmingham made eight alterations although League One record signing Jay Stansfield was among the starters for the hosts.

Stansfield had the first chance of note when he worked some space for himself inside the penalty area and stung the palms of Sam Hornby.

Walsall may have only had 21 percent of the ball in the first half but they continued to ask questions of the Birmingham defence whenever they did venture forward. Jack Earing pounced on a loose pass from Taylor Gardner-Hickman and found Ronan Maher inside the box before Klarer stole the ball from his toes at the vital moment.

Taylor Allen

Barrett was immense both defensively and offensively down the right and hung an inviting cross into the box which Nathan Lowe could only direct straight at Ryan Allsop.

Harry Williams made two crucial blocks to thwart Ayumu both Yokoyama and Stansfield before Yokoyama took aim again from the edge of the box and sent a low deflected shot into the side netting.

The Saddlers were solid out of possession throughout in the first 45 and took their first chance after the break when Lakin opened the scoring against his former club.

David Okagbue floated an enticing ball into the right channel for Barrett to chase. The Walsall wing-back chopped inside Klarer with ease and squared for Lakin to convert from close range as he opened his goal scoring account for the Saddlers.

Connor Barrett

Birmingham almost levelled immediately when Marc Leonard curled a delicious free-kick from 25 yards onto the top of the crossbar. The League One outfit continued to dominate possession but Walsall's rear guard continued to frustrate them.

Williams was a colossus in the heart of defence and appeared to be matching anything that Birmingham threw at him while his teammates were tireless in helping protect the defence.

Alfie May did work some space for himself just outside the penalty area but Hornby got down low to turn his bending shot behind.

Albion loanee Reyes Cleary was introduced for his Walsall debut 20 minutes from time and Jamille Matt joined him soon after.

Nathan Lowe

Hornby then produced a stunning finger tip stop to deny Tomoki Iwata from distance but was powerless to prevent Birmingham from equalising from the resulting corner. Klarer towered above his marker and saw his initial header blocked before hooking a clinical finish into the far top corner at the second time of asking.

Birmingham roared forward mercilessly in search of a winner but Hornby once again got down low at his near post to thwart May. It was very much backs to the wall stuff for the final moments as Walsall held on to a draw.

Hornby propelled Walsall into second in Group I as he denied Paik and May from the spot in a 4-3 shoot-out victory to earn the Saddlers an extra point.

Birmingham (4-2-3-1): Allsop; Gardner-Hickman, Klarer, Davies (Bielik 52), Khela (Cochrane 52); Leonard (Paik 55), Iwata; Wright, Stansfield, Yokayama (Hansson 62); May.

Not used: Mayo, Williams.

Walsall (3-1-4-1-1): Hornby; Okagbue, Williams, Allen; Stirk; Barrett, Earing, Lakin, Weir; Maher; Lowe.

Not used: Kilroy, Thomas, Wragg, Johnson.

Referee: Sam Purkiss

Attendance: 9,752