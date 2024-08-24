Mat Sadler speaks out after 'frustrating' Walsall defeat

Omari Patrick's deflected finish in the 13th minute ultimately decided the contest after Jamille Matt has seen his penalty saved by Tranmere goalkeeper Luke McGee.

After the opener, Tranmere sat deep and soaked up pressure as Walsall failed to find that all important leveller. Sadler was disappointed by the manner in which they defended the set piece in the build-up to Tranmere's goal but felt Walsall didn't deserve to finish on the losing side.

Sadler said "Frustrating because those things just didn't go our way. If we score the penalty then it's a completely different game. We didn't do well enough to defend their set play, which we knew they were very strong at, for their goal.

"That then gave them the chance to sit right in against us which might be a theme at times this season.

"I said it to the lads then that there's only one dressing room I'd want to be in coming away from here and sometimes you don't quite get what you deserve from the balance of the game.

"Frustration is the overriding feeling but in fairness to Tranmere, they're an incredibly experienced, drilled and well-organised team. So you know if you don't score your chance then give them a goal to hang onto, then it's going to take that little bit of magic that we didn't quite fall the right side of today."

A frustrating afternoon was compounded further when defender Priestley Farquharson limped off just before the break.

Farquharson looked in real discomfort as he made his way down the tunnel although Sadler was unable to provide an early assessment on his injury.

"I don't want to speculate because I have no idea. Obviously he was upset when he had to come off because he's a man mountain for us," he added.

"I'm very fortunate with the options we've got in there but gutted for him because he has played so well."