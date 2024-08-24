Albert Adomah acting as role model to Walsall youngster
Walsall defender Connor Barrett says Albert Adomah has served as a key role model during the early stages of his spell at Bescot.
Barrett, who joined from National League outfit AFC Fylde earlier in the summer, registered an assist for fellow summer signing Adomah in Walsall’s 4-0 win over Swindon Town last week.
Adomah was originally signed to challenge Barrett at right-wing-back but has thrived as a makeshift striker over the past three games.