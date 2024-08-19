New Walsall signing has been a 'breath of fresh air'
Walsall vice-captain Jamille Matt says Albert Adomah has been a “breath of fresh air” since arriving at the club.
Plus
Published
Adomah got off the mark with Walsall’s fourth goal in their 4-0 crushing of Swindon Town as Josh Gordon, Matt and Taylor Allen also got on the score sheet.
The 36-year-old impressed from the bench as a makeshift striker once again and Matt feels the former Villa man has added “invaluable experience” to the dressing room.