Mat Sadler full of praise as Walsall hit Swindon for four

Josh Gordon opened the scoring when he capitalised on Grant Hall's error in the 33rd minute to end his 13-match goal drought.

Jamille Matt doubled Walsall's advantage seven minutes later, before Taylor Allen's sensational free-kick ultimately killed the game as a contest four minutes after the restart.

Albert Adomah marked his appearance from the bench with his first goal for the club to complete the rout and send Walsall into top spot after two games.

"I thought it was a fantastic team performance. We had to be a team. You come away from home in front of nearly 8,000 fans, you know you've got to try and quieten them down which I thought we did from the very first whistle," Sadler said.

"We quietened any impetus that they may have had and I thought the first 15 minutes really set the tempo for the game. We had a couple of chances and could've scored. That was pleasing because we wanted to do that and you have to do that when you come away.

"But it was just a proper team performance which has to be the backbone of who we are and what we do. Physically we looked really strong and we ran the opposition into the ground in the end which is really pleasing for me to see."

Josh Gordon, who has had a week to remember after his shoot-out heroics in midweek against Exeter, unfortunately suffered a hamstring strain in the aftermath of his goal.

Although Sadler was only able to give an early assessment, he is hopeful the injury won't prove to be serious.

"He felt his hamstring when he scored. I think he just overstretched it a little bit. Fingers crossed he's caught that early, I just didn't want to take any chances with it but he was very honest with me about how he was feeling," the Walsall boss revealed.

"I don't think it's too bad. Hopefully, it's difficult to tell now but I don't think it's too bad."

Both Josh Gordon and Matt marked the win with a goal and Adomah also got in on the act in the second half. Sadler was pleased with the performance of his strikers and is looking forward to adding further quality at the top end of the pitch.

"I'm picky. I only want people who will compliment the team and that's always the foundation of what I believe in. I said on record that I wasn't looking for someone like Albert (Adomah). When he came in, I sensed what he would be for the team and how he's going about his work," he added.

"I felt we had to sign him when I had that chance. Anyone that does come in has to firstly care solely about the team and I am picky with that but there will be movement.

"It's getting towards that time now. Everything is starting to move and the bottleneck is starting to open up a little bit."