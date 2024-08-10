Mat Sadler praises 'dominant' Walsall

Taylor Allen scored the decider with a superb low volley into the bottom corner in the 22nd minute after Jamille Matt saw an earlier goal ruled out for offside.

After the break, Connor Barrett tested Stuart Moore from the edge of the box and Allen's swerving corner was clawed onto the crossbar by the Morecambe goalkeeper.

Sadler was pleased with the performance and the resilience that his team showed, especially in the second half to prevent Morecambe from registering a single shot on target throughout the 90.

He said: "I felt it was as dominant a 1-0 win as you can really have. I don't think they had a shot on target so I was really pleased with the performance.