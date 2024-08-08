Walsall face double loan setback in striker search

As it stands, Josh Gordon and Jamille Matt are the only two fit centre-forwards available to Walsall with less than 48 hours to go until the new season gets underway.

After facing a double setback, Sadler admits his quest to bolster the attack has proven difficult this summer.

He said: "It's been difficult. Unfortunately, we had a couple of (loan) deals agreed that then were then taken away because their parent clubs had to readjust their stance on it.

"It's been hard work, really tough. It's clear where we want to improve and I am focusing a hell of a lot of time, resources and hours on doing that.