Walsall teenager Ronan Maher hailed as "excellent" in Drogheda friendly

Walsall loanee Douglas James-Taylor emerged from the bench to give Drogheda the lead from the spot in the 74th minute, before Maher equalised from close range eight minutes from time.

Sam Hornby made a superb late save to deny Drogheda, although Walsall were beaten 4-3 in the penalty shoot-out.

Sadler has backed Maher in his first team plans ahead of the upcoming campaign following a pair of successful loan spells at Rushall Olympic last term.

And the Walsall boss was pleased with his performance and the overall competitive nature of the contest against Drogheda.

"Ronan was excellent tonight. I thought he was a real threat. His energy, his enthusiasm, he buzzed around the ball a hell of a lot," he told the club.

"We probably should've used him more in the overloads in the wide area. We did it a couple of times but maybe not enough. Ronan was great, I really enjoyed his performance.

"My overall thoughts were that it was a fiercely contested game which is great for this time of pre-season.

"It was exactly what we needed. It was a great experience for those guys and it had a competitive edge to it because Drogheda are right in the middle of their season.

"The most important thing was that everyone came through it ok. No injuries and it was great to see Charlie Wragg and Dylan Thomas get time on the grass as well.

"We also got 90 minutes into the players that we wanted to like Priestley (Farquharson) and Connor (Barrett) so it was a good exercise overall."

Around 400 Walsall supporters filled the away section and Sadler insists his team will never take the "incredible" support for granted.

He added: "The support is incredible. We haven't had a tour like this for a long time.

"Hopefully it's the first of many and hopefully it's the first of the real kind of bond between these two clubs and more supporters can over to these games if we do it year on year.

"So unbelievable support and we can't take it for granted because it's a hell of a long way to come to watch a game."