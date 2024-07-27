Walsall 0 Birmingham 1: Saddlers narrowly beaten in pre-season outing

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The Saddlers were narrowly beaten by their League One opponents from down the road before their new campaign begins in a fortnight.

Mat Sadler named a stronger Walsall side than previously seen during pre-season as several senior players returned to the team sheet.

Josh Gordon

Liam Gordon and David Okagbue were two of many featuring in the starting line-up that included front-man Josh Gordon, loanee goalkeeper Tommy Simkin, and Jamie Jellis who has impressed Walsall fans so far this pre-season campaign.

Meanwhile, Blues brought a split squad to Bescot, as a side also travelled to Aldershot Town in a double-header afternoon for the club. However, their starting line-up against the Saddlers was full-strength.

Birmingham have spent more than £10 million this summer, and their quality was evident from the offset - in control of possession.

Ronan Maher

But, Walsall successfully defended early Blues chances before racing to the other end and creating their most noticeable opportunity of the first-half inside four minutes. Josh Gordon’s low cross found Charlie Lakin who was denied brilliantly by Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s double save.

Walsall showed flair and continued to move the ball quickly. Jellis fired just wide with his ambitious, but well-struck volley after 13-minutes.

Liam Gordon

Meanwhile, defensively, the home side continued their excellent start, and Ethan Laird headed wide for Blues approaching the 25-minute.

After a quiet period and what had been a great first-half for the Saddlers, a mistake and misjudged header from Connor Barrett was nearly punished, but Alfie May’s off-target lob spared the defender approaching half-time.

And, minutes later the Walsall man made amends for himself as he shot narrowly wide with the last action of the half.

Backed by nearly 2000 fans, Blues began the second-half on the front foot as Siriki Dembele was denied by the post with an open-goal in front of him after rounding goalkeeper Simkin.

A let off for Walsall - it should have been the opener for the away side, and they were nearly punished by the Saddlers when Jellis and Ryan Stirk both saw efforts saved.

Charlie Lakin

But, Birmingham did find their opener just after the hour mark, as Jordan James rushed forward and crossed from the right for Alfie May to turn home at close-range.

The striker nearly grabbed a second minutes later, but May’s shot from outside the box struck the post. A triple change for Walsall then followed and substitute Evan Weir headed wide.

Park Seung-Ho and Wilhum Willumsson were also both off-target with their efforts for Birmingham inside the final ten-minutes, likewise to Walsall’s trialist with his curling effort.

The Saddlers’ will return to Bescot in two weeks for their opening League Two match of the season against Morecambe.

Line-ups

Walsall: Simkin, Barrett, L Gordon (Weir, 70), McEntee (Farquharson, 70), Lakin (Wragg, 88), J Gordon (Trialist, 70), Maher (Thomas, 88), Allen, Jellis, Stirk, Okagbue.

Subs not used: Hornby, Williams.

Birmingham City: Peacock-Farrell, Laird (Khela, 77), Sanderson, Bielek, Dembele, Miyoshi, Seung-Ho, Cochrane, James, May (Bateman, 88), Willumsson.

Subs not used: Mayo, Home.

Referee: Lewis Smith

Attendance: 4,334 (1,850 away)