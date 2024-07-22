Express & Star
Walsall set for talks with trialist

Mat Sadler insists trialist Sam Hornby has done his chances “no harm” following his impressive display in Walsall’s 3-2 win over Tamworth on Saturday.

By George Bennett
Walsall manager Mat Sadler

Goalkeeper Hornby has been in the Walsall camp for over a week having been released by Colchester United this summer.

He featured against Villa on Wednesday and produced a string of top saves on his first start at Tamworth.

Walsall are on the lookout for a deputy goalkeeper to provide cover and competition for 19-year-old loanee Tommy Simkin.

