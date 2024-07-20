Walsall suffer Brandon Comley injury blow

Comley, who made 38 appearances in all competitions last term, suffered the injury midway into the first half in Walsall's 3-0 defeat against Villa on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old went straight to hospital for an x-ray and Walsall boss Mat Sadler has revealed that he is poised for a spell on the sidelines.

Sadler said: "It was a fracture in his fibula from the game against Villa on Wednesday night so gutted about that one.

"Fortunately, it's not a load bearing bone which then helps in terms of there's no surgery required. So you're talking six to eight weeks on that before he's back playing.

"At least three of those are taken up by pre-season games and that's the bit of positive news surrounding that.