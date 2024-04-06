Mat Sadler has message to Walsall players after Tranmere comeback

Walsall made it back-to-back victories in League Two to climb two places into ninth-place and maintain the three-point gap between themselves and the play-off places.

And Sadler is confident that the local connection at the club will continue to serve as a root to their success.

"Part of my job when I came in was to bring that together. I think we're doing that. I know it's going to take time because naturally we've been where we've been as a football club for some time," the Walsall boss said.

"It's the way forward for our club and that's our root to success. We just have to keep going. It's great to see people like Taylor (Allen) and Jamille (Matt) with a local connection but they're good players as well.

"We have to keep doing that. When the supporters, the players and the football club are together, it's a big motivational boost to try and overpower.

"We've shown again, as supporters and players, everyone together."

Local lads Jamille Matt and Taylor Allen both got on the scoresheet to overturn Regan Hendry's 24th-minute opener.

And Sadler felt the timing of the equaliser provided Walsall with a platform to thrive in the second half, as Brandon Comley extended their advantage with a rocket from distance.

"It was huge (the timing of Matt's equaliser)," he continued. "I was really focused that if we could go in a goal down or at 1-1, I knew we'd have a big response kicking towards our supporters and the wind would've helped us in the second half too.

"That first goal sapped the life out of Tranmere. It was a really pivotal part of the game. Important that we defended when we had that 10-minute spell after they scored as well.

"There were loads of pivotal moments in the game but Jamma's goal paved the way for the second half."

Jackson Smith was in the wars during the first half but denied Rob Apter with a superb finger save, before upstaging himself with another top stop to divert Hendry's effort onto the post in the closing stages.

"He's as brave as a lion. Jackson was top drawer today. They're the moments that could change games and could give them a heads up potentially," Sadler concluded.

"By keeping at 3-1, he has shown what a fantastic goalkeeper he is and long may that continue."