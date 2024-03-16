Walsall loanee scoops League Two gong and earns Mat Sadler praise

The 20-year-old defender, who joined the Saddlers on loan from Norwich in January, managed three goals in his four league appearances last month.

“I’m delighted for him,” said head coach Mat Sadler.

“His defending has been fantastic. He’s a bit of a rash as a defender, which is good.

“I really like how he goes about his work and football-wise, he’s really slotted into that back three really well.

“In terms of personality-wise, you couldn’t meet a more vibrant, bubbly person who wants to do well in his career.

“They are the people we want at the football club. He’s a good kid who’s doing himself proud.

“I’m sure the guys at Norwich are pleased with everything he’s doing.”