Mat Sadler's honest reaction following Colchester draw

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Taylor Allen's delightful finish into the bottom corner from outside the box gave Walsall a 37th-minute lead, before Cameron McGeehan equalised three minutes after the break.

Jackson Smith denied Noah Chilvers from the spot moments later, as Walsall reduced the gap behind seventh-place Wimbledon to one-point, but missed the chance to climb back into the League Two play-offs.

Sadler admitted he was disappointed not to come away with all three points, but noted that by putting themselves in a position to challenge for the play-offs, shows just how far his team has come.

"We're a young team, we know that. We're a team that is down on a few players but the desire that we show, the determination that we show, we just fell short of maybe getting our shot off today when we had an opportunity to," the Walsall boss reflected.

"I can't be too dissatisfied with what they're giving me because they're giving me everything. They always do.

"We're disappointed because we felt we should win the game but we're not disheartened because we put ourselves in a position to be fighting at the business end.

"We've put ourselves in a position to be attacking the final eight games with everything to play for. That's a real positive and shows how far we've come."

Allen's opener capped a strong individual performance, which saw him play a key role at both ends of the pitch.

And Sadler was keen to shower the Walsall man with praise following his impressive recent run of form.

"Taylor was incredible. He's growing and growing, his shoulders are getting wider and his left-foot is getting sweeter," he said.

"He's a player that I am so pleased he's getting the rewards because the work that he puts into improving himself may go unnoticed but not by myself.

"I thought defensively he was really good as well. No bones about it, they test you. Big John (Akinde) has been around this level for a while, I've played with John and he's one of the strongest people I know.

"They're fighting for their lives and are an incredibly experienced team. I just felt those key moments like Ross' chance, we've got to take it.

"When we go behind the backline, like we did on multiple occasions, can we find ourselves on the end of it? But I can't fault our work ethic though."