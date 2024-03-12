Walsall boss Mat Sadler reveals Tom Knowles blow and praises returning defender

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Knowles was forced off with an ankle injury in the 16th minute in Saturday's 2-0 defeat at Forest Green and was seen on crutches before this evening's 1-1 draw against Barrow at Bescot.

He will see a specialist on Friday but Sadler expects him to be unavailable for at least "four to six weeks".

"I don't know with Tom. He has got to see someone on Friday. Whether we see him before the end of the season or not , we'll have to see," the Walsall boss revealed.

"It'll be nice if we did but it's touch and go. It's that sort of timeline so you're talking four to six weeks with him."

Jamille Matt was also replaced at the break on his Forest Green return with a hamstring problem.

The Saddlers vice-captain won't be available for this Saturday's trip to Colchester United, although there is a possibility he could return for the next home game against Swindon Town.

"Jamma is hopefully not too bad. Not for this Saturday, possibly for the next Saturday and if not Swindon then MK Dons," he confirmed.

Rollin Menayese was in the headlines at both ends as Walsall took a point against fellow play-off challengers Barrow.

The defender, who was recalled from his loan spell at Aldershot Town just 90 minutes before kick-off, opened the scoring on his first league start for Walsall in almost two years, before conceding a penalty for Dean Campbell's equaliser in the second half.

Sadler was "gutted" that Menayese was unable to end the night as the match-winner but was proud of his performance and how he stepped up to the challenge.

"I decided (to recall him) after the game on Saturday. Clearly we're down to the bare bones in that area. To have five centre-backs missing and to still play so well and have the back-three that we have," he said.

"I struggle to see too many squads that would be able to cope with that. Testament to the lads at the back there.

"It was mentally a tough ask for Rollin. I said to staff before the game that the first 15 minutes we had to ride out because clearly there were new relationships with Rollin.

"I felt we did that really well. On a challenging night for him, I thought he really grew into it and I am gutted that it didn't result in a winning goal for him.

"However, I am so proud of him because that's a tough night for him that so fair play."

Sadler also confirmed that he expects Menayese to remain at the club until the end of the season rather than heading out on another loan spell and also issued an update on Donervon Daniels and Priestley Farquharson's recovery.

He continued: "I think so (that Rollin will be with Walsall until the end of the season). I'll need him because we've still got those bodies in the treatment room until whenever they will be.

"At least another four games for Priestley and Donervon. As we've seen with Dave's sending off and Joe (Foulkes) having to come off through fatigue.

"We're going to need everybody. The squad has taken a hit but they keep fighting."

Mo Faal, who was denied by Barrow goalkeeper Paul Farman from point-blank range at the start of the second half, also made way on the hour.

But Sadler explained that the Gambian forward is at the start of his fasting period and is finding the best way to manage the situation.

"Mo is a different one. He's at the start of his fasting period so I think that affected his body and he's still finding the best way to manage that," he revealed.

"I think that's the reason why he cramped, or I hope that that's what it is. We've just got to strike the balance with that.

"The same with all of my guys, I respect everything that they do and if he chooses to fast then that's completely his choice. But he's probably going to tinker with ways to get himself in the best shape to play."