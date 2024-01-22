Former Walsall flyer Milan Lalkovic still haunted by missing out on promotion

The Slovakian returned to Bescot for a second spell under Dean Smith when he joined from Barnsley in the summer of 2015.

The Saddlers reached the League One summit with a 2-0 win over Burton Albion in October 2015 following a run of just one defeat from their opening 12 games (seven wins, four draws).

“We had a squad that we could flip from 4-3-3 to five at the back. The gaffer (Smith) could make changes to impact each individual game,” Lalkovic recalls.