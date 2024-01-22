Former Walsall flyer Milan Lalkovic still haunted by missing out on promotion
Milan Lalkovic admits that it still haunts him that he didn’t achieve promotion at Walsall in 2016.
The Slovakian returned to Bescot for a second spell under Dean Smith when he joined from Barnsley in the summer of 2015.
The Saddlers reached the League One summit with a 2-0 win over Burton Albion in October 2015 following a run of just one defeat from their opening 12 games (seven wins, four draws).
“We had a squad that we could flip from 4-3-3 to five at the back. The gaffer (Smith) could make changes to impact each individual game,” Lalkovic recalls.