Josh Gordon eager for dream Walsall ending

The 29-year-old, who previously spent three seasons at Bescot, returned on loan from Burton Albion last week.

Walsall sit six points adrift of the play-offs in 13th, but will be looking to make a push for the top seven in the second half of the campaign.

When asked about the prospect of promotion, Gordon said: “It would mean the world to me. That was one of the other reasons why I wanted to come here.

“I know we lost on Saturday but there’s not a lot in it. Of course, we’ve got to take each game as it comes, but to be able to get the club back to League One would be fantastic.

“With the ownership and the team, the club is going in the right direction for that to happen.”