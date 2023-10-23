Walsall have goals throughout squad says Mat Sadler

Walsall boss Mat Sadler

Draper extended his tally to eight with his treble at Newport on Friday, while Hutchinson reached five in the league with his hat-trick against Gillingham.

But Sadler insists that there are many players who can also contribute on the goalscoring front.

Sadler said: “I’ve got goals all around the team. Danny (Johnson) set-up Isaac for a fantastic change (against Newport).

“There is creativity in all of them. (Tom) Knowles was back to his explosive best at times and Ross (Tierney) gave everything but the ball didn’t quite fall for him.