Walsall have goals throughout squad says Mat Sadler

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Mat Sadler believes Walsall have goals throughout the squad to compliment Freddie Draper and Isaac Hutchinson’s stellar goalscoring form.

Walsall boss Mat Sadler
Draper extended his tally to eight with his treble at Newport on Friday, while Hutchinson reached five in the league with his hat-trick against Gillingham.

But Sadler insists that there are many players who can also contribute on the goalscoring front.

Sadler said: “I’ve got goals all around the team. Danny (Johnson) set-up Isaac for a fantastic change (against Newport).

“There is creativity in all of them. (Tom) Knowles was back to his explosive best at times and Ross (Tierney) gave everything but the ball didn’t quite fall for him.

“We’ve got different players for different times and different moments. They’re all working their socks off to be the ones that start and play every game.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

