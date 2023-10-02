Notification Settings

Bradford 1 Walsall 3 - Player Ratings

By George Bennett

George Bennett rates the Walsall plyers after stunning win.

Freddie Draper scores and celebrates
Freddie Draper scores and celebrates

OWEN EVANS

He was powerless to prevent Andy Cook’s opener from the spot. Enjoyed a quiet afternoon otherwise.

Untroubled 6

JOE RILEY

Conceded the penalty for fouling Rayhaan Tulloch, although it was outside the box. That was the one negative in a solid overall display.

Solid 6

DONERVON DANIELS

A commanding figure at the back. Produced a number of key blocks and interceptions, and was a supportive figure next to Williams.

Commanding 7

HARRY WILLIAMS

A superb performance. Won virtually every header, read the game exceptionally well, and kept Cook quiet in open play.

Superb 9

LIAM GORDON

Scored a very well taken goal with his weaker foot to pull Walsall level and performed well down the left both defensively and offensively.

Impressed 7

ARAMIDE OTEH

His goal sent Walsall into the break ahead, and his energy both on and off the ball was a real weapon.

Weapon 7

RYAN STIRK

A very classy and composed performance from the midfielder. Constantly first to second balls, and his calmness on the ball saw him orchestrate play with ease.

Classy 8

OISIN MCENTEE

Not a blade of grass went uncovered and Sadler’s decision to switch to a back-four emphasizes just how much he rates the Irishman in the centre of the park.

Tireless 7

ISAAC HUTCHINSON

A very strong performance down the left both on and off the ball. Almost scored a cracking goal in the first half.

Strong 7

ROSS TIERNEY

A complete live wire throughout. Tierney was involved in everything and collected an assist as a reward for his tireless endeavour.

Menace 9

FREDDIE DRAPER

Walsall appear to have found themselves a new talisman. Another strong performance as he notched his fourth of the season.

Talisman 8

Substitutes

Jamille Matt (for Draper, 75) 6, Tom Knowles (for Tierney, 81). Subs not used: Jackson Smith, Douglas James-Taylor, Danny Johnson, Harvey Griffiths, Joe Foulkes.

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

