Bradford 1 Walsall 3 - Player Ratings

Freddie Draper scores and celebrates

OWEN EVANS

He was powerless to prevent Andy Cook’s opener from the spot. Enjoyed a quiet afternoon otherwise.

Untroubled 6

JOE RILEY

Conceded the penalty for fouling Rayhaan Tulloch, although it was outside the box. That was the one negative in a solid overall display.

Solid 6

DONERVON DANIELS

A commanding figure at the back. Produced a number of key blocks and interceptions, and was a supportive figure next to Williams.

Commanding 7

HARRY WILLIAMS

A superb performance. Won virtually every header, read the game exceptionally well, and kept Cook quiet in open play.

Superb 9

LIAM GORDON

Scored a very well taken goal with his weaker foot to pull Walsall level and performed well down the left both defensively and offensively.

Impressed 7

ARAMIDE OTEH

His goal sent Walsall into the break ahead, and his energy both on and off the ball was a real weapon.

Weapon 7

RYAN STIRK

A very classy and composed performance from the midfielder. Constantly first to second balls, and his calmness on the ball saw him orchestrate play with ease.

Classy 8

OISIN MCENTEE

Not a blade of grass went uncovered and Sadler’s decision to switch to a back-four emphasizes just how much he rates the Irishman in the centre of the park.

Tireless 7

ISAAC HUTCHINSON

A very strong performance down the left both on and off the ball. Almost scored a cracking goal in the first half.

Strong 7

ROSS TIERNEY

A complete live wire throughout. Tierney was involved in everything and collected an assist as a reward for his tireless endeavour.

Menace 9

FREDDIE DRAPER

Walsall appear to have found themselves a new talisman. Another strong performance as he notched his fourth of the season.

Talisman 8

Substitutes