Bradford 1 Walsall 3 - Player Ratings

OWEN EVANS
He was powerless to prevent Andy Cook’s opener from the spot. Enjoyed a quiet afternoon otherwise.
Untroubled 6
JOE RILEY
Conceded the penalty for fouling Rayhaan Tulloch, although it was outside the box. That was the one negative in a solid overall display.
Solid 6
DONERVON DANIELS
A commanding figure at the back. Produced a number of key blocks and interceptions, and was a supportive figure next to Williams.
Commanding 7
HARRY WILLIAMS
A superb performance. Won virtually every header, read the game exceptionally well, and kept Cook quiet in open play.
Superb 9
LIAM GORDON
Scored a very well taken goal with his weaker foot to pull Walsall level and performed well down the left both defensively and offensively.
Impressed 7
ARAMIDE OTEH
His goal sent Walsall into the break ahead, and his energy both on and off the ball was a real weapon.
Weapon 7
RYAN STIRK
A very classy and composed performance from the midfielder. Constantly first to second balls, and his calmness on the ball saw him orchestrate play with ease.
Classy 8
OISIN MCENTEE
Not a blade of grass went uncovered and Sadler’s decision to switch to a back-four emphasizes just how much he rates the Irishman in the centre of the park.
Tireless 7
ISAAC HUTCHINSON
A very strong performance down the left both on and off the ball. Almost scored a cracking goal in the first half.
Strong 7
ROSS TIERNEY
A complete live wire throughout. Tierney was involved in everything and collected an assist as a reward for his tireless endeavour.
Menace 9
FREDDIE DRAPER
Walsall appear to have found themselves a new talisman. Another strong performance as he notched his fourth of the season.
Talisman 8
Substitutes
Jamille Matt (for Draper, 75) 6, Tom Knowles (for Tierney, 81). Subs not used: Jackson Smith, Douglas James-Taylor, Danny Johnson, Harvey Griffiths, Joe Foulkes.