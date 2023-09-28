Walsall loanee Ronan Maher impressing

Ronan Maher celebrates his goal

Maher registered an assist in the Pics’ 4-2 victory over Scarborough last Saturday and has started the previous two matches.

McDonald has been particularly impressed with Maher’s attitude and how he has embraced his new challenge in the National League North.

“He has a fantastic attitude, a real good engine and he is technically very good,” McDonald said.

“This has been a successful loan. He has got minutes under his belt and he has played really well for us.

“He has started the last two games, set-up a goal in his previous game, and he has been influential in terms of his play.

“I know Walsall are really happy with where he is at and we’ve still got him for a bit more time.