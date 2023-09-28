Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall loanee Ronan Maher impressing

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Rushall Olympic boss Liam McDonald has been delighted with Walsall loanee Ronan Maher.

Ronan Maher celebrates his goal
Ronan Maher celebrates his goal

Maher registered an assist in the Pics’ 4-2 victory over Scarborough last Saturday and has started the previous two matches.

McDonald has been particularly impressed with Maher’s attitude and how he has embraced his new challenge in the National League North.

“He has a fantastic attitude, a real good engine and he is technically very good,” McDonald said.

“This has been a successful loan. He has got minutes under his belt and he has played really well for us.

“He has started the last two games, set-up a goal in his previous game, and he has been influential in terms of his play.

“I know Walsall are really happy with where he is at and we’ve still got him for a bit more time.

“Ronan has a big future and he will only get better and better.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News