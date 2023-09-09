Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall's Owen Evans earns top praise from boss Mat Sadler

By George BennettWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall goalkeeper Owen Evans is one of the best goalkeepers in League One and League Two – according to head coach Mat Sadler.

Owen Evans
Owen Evans

The Welshman made two excellent saves to keep his first clean sheet of the campaign in Walsall’s 1-0 win over Colchester United last weekend.

And Sadler praised the collective effort of his players to protect Evans’ goal, and wants to use the clean sheet as a platform to build from.

Sadler said: “It didn’t feel like an afternoon that his goal was peppered but then he goes and makes two brilliant saves.

“That’s what he does. In my opinion, he is one of the best in this division, and the one above. His distribution is spot on.

“In terms of clean sheets, that has to be the collective. We have to be willing and desperate to do horrible, dogged things to keep a clean sheet, and we did that well.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News