Walsall's Owen Evans earns top praise from boss Mat Sadler

The Welshman made two excellent saves to keep his first clean sheet of the campaign in Walsall’s 1-0 win over Colchester United last weekend.
And Sadler praised the collective effort of his players to protect Evans’ goal, and wants to use the clean sheet as a platform to build from.
Sadler said: “It didn’t feel like an afternoon that his goal was peppered but then he goes and makes two brilliant saves.
“That’s what he does. In my opinion, he is one of the best in this division, and the one above. His distribution is spot on.
“In terms of clean sheets, that has to be the collective. We have to be willing and desperate to do horrible, dogged things to keep a clean sheet, and we did that well.”