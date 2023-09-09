Walsall's Owen Evans earns top praise from boss Mat Sadler

Owen Evans

The Welshman made two excellent saves to keep his first clean sheet of the campaign in Walsall’s 1-0 win over Colchester United last weekend.

And Sadler praised the collective effort of his players to protect Evans’ goal, and wants to use the clean sheet as a platform to build from.

Sadler said: “It didn’t feel like an afternoon that his goal was peppered but then he goes and makes two brilliant saves.

“That’s what he does. In my opinion, he is one of the best in this division, and the one above. His distribution is spot on.