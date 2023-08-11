Notification Settings

Mar Sadler happy to have Walsall selection headache

By George Bennett

Walsall boss Mat Sadler admits Joe Foulkes and Ross Tierney have given him a selection dilemma ahead of Stockport.

Joe Foulkes impressed in midweek
The pair impressed on their debuts in the 4-3 defeat at Blackburn on Tuesday night.

Tierney registered a goal and an assist, while Foulkes capped a strong display by setting up Tierney’s strike.

Sadler said: “It does [leave me with a selection dilemma]. Ross was absolutely fantastic the other night.

“I’ve got some great options there with him, Isaac [Hutchinson] and Ronan [Maher].

“Rem [Oteh] and Tom Knowles can be added into that when he’s back.

“It was always my intention to give Joe an opportunity to show me his worth.

“I was desperate to see him in action, and he did really well. He will give me another headache.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

