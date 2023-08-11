Mar Sadler happy to have Walsall selection headache

Joe Foulkes impressed in midweek

The pair impressed on their debuts in the 4-3 defeat at Blackburn on Tuesday night.

Tierney registered a goal and an assist, while Foulkes capped a strong display by setting up Tierney’s strike.

Sadler said: “It does [leave me with a selection dilemma]. Ross was absolutely fantastic the other night.

“I’ve got some great options there with him, Isaac [Hutchinson] and Ronan [Maher].

“Rem [Oteh] and Tom Knowles can be added into that when he’s back.

“It was always my intention to give Joe an opportunity to show me his worth.