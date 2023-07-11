Walsall duo Rollin Menayese and Jack Earing in line for autumn returns

Rollin Menayese picked up an injury during his loan spell at Hartlepool United

Menayese fractured his ankle during his loan spell at Hartlepool United in January and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old is continuing his rehabilitation in Essington alongside midfielder Jack Earing.

Earing has been out with a serious knee injury since New Year’s Day, but penned a new short-term deal last month.

Sadler said: “ Rollin will hopefully be back sooner than Jack. He’s looking around about September or October-time. Jack maybe November-time.