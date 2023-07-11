Notification Settings

Walsall duo Rollin Menayese and Jack Earing in line for autumn returns

By George Bennett

Walsall head coach Mat Sadler is optimistic Rollin Menayese could return to action in September or October.

Rollin Menayese picked up an injury during his loan spell at Hartlepool United
Menayese fractured his ankle during his loan spell at Hartlepool United in January and was ruled out for the rest of the season.

The 25-year-old is continuing his rehabilitation in Essington alongside midfielder Jack Earing.

Earing has been out with a serious knee injury since New Year’s Day, but penned a new short-term deal last month.

Sadler said: “ Rollin will hopefully be back sooner than Jack. He’s looking around about September or October-time. Jack maybe November-time.

“Although I’m not counting on them towards the start the season, I feel they could have really big impacts as the season goes on.”

George Bennett

By George Bennett

Walsall FC Reporter

Express & Star sport reporter covering Walsall FC.

