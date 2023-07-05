Notification Settings

Former striker Darren Byfield returns to Walsall as first team coach

By Jonny DruryWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Former Walsall striker Darren Byfield has joined Mat Sadler's backroom team as the club's new first-team coach.

Darren Byfield during a Walsall play-off reunion in 2021

The well travelled former striker, who began his playing days as an academy graduate at Aston Villa, is well remembered by Saddlers fans for scoring the winning goal in the 2001 Division Two play-off final win over Reading.

In a two year spell at the club, he netted 17 goals in 92 appearances, before going on to play for the likes of Rotherham, Sunderland and Millwall.

He then returned to the club in 2009, scoring 12 times in 60 appearances across a two year stint.

Now Byfield has returned to the Bescot in a coaching capacity, named as first team coach while also taking on the road of senior professional development coach.

It comes seven years after his first steps into coaching and management, which began back in May 2016, as he took over at Southern League side Redditch United, where he remained registered as a player.

Other spells in management included periods at Stratford Town and Alvechurch, along with two spells as boss at Walsall Wood.

Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

