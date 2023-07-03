Walsall assistant Gary Waddock played major role in Cambridge success

Gary Waddock

Boner was the second-youngest manager in the EFL when he was handed the reins on a full-time basis in March 2020.

Covid-19 interrupted his managerial induction but he soon put the jigsaw pieces into place by drafting in the experienced Waddock to work alongside him.

Cambridge would go on to secure second-spot in League Two, and would be playing in League One the following campaign for the first time since 2002.

Bonner earned two Manager of the Month awards along the way, and established himself as one of the most promising young managers in the EFL.

Waddock stayed on to help the U’s retain their League One status in back-to-back seasons, before stepping away from his position in May.

After Waddock’s departure from the Abbey Stadium, Bonner told Cambridge’s club website: “The last three years have seen us take some big steps forward as a football club, on-and-off the pitch, with many memorable moments along the way.

“Gary has been at the heart of it – both for the first team squad and for me personally in my first years as a head coach.

“I have really valued his experience, counsel, knowledge and support throughout that time and credit him hugely for the progress we have made and successes we have shared.”

His experience proved invaluable to Boner in the embryonic stages of his managerial career, and Walsall will be hopeful that he can provide the same level of support for Mat Sadler.

Sadler will undoubtedly have his own ideas on how he wants to take the club forward, but having someone of Waddock’s footballing background will only benefit him during his debut season at Bescot.

It is also worth mentioning that Waddock has worked with Walsall pair Tom Knowles and Rollin Menayese at Cambridge and Aldershot Town respectively.