Crawley 0 Walsall 0 - player ratings

Crawley v Walsall (Owen Russell)

Has been a real bright spot of Walsall’s season and didn’t disappoint again with a good first-half performance in which he denied the Crawley forwards with a couple of athletic saves. Got a strain and missed the second half.

Athletic 8

HAYDEN WHITE

Returned after suspension and looked sold in the first half considering he had missed the last three games. Fitted in well but was unlucky to miss the second half through injury.

Unlucky 8

MANNY MONTHE

Had a lot to deal with in the first half in particular, but formed part of a dependable Walsall defence

Dependable 7

LIAM GORDON

Has made the left wing-back position his own and was creative while being solid at the back.

Consistent 8

CONOR WILKINSON

Always willing to try to create a chance for himself if there was none there.

Creative 7

TOM KNOWLES

Again was willing to run with the ball including beating players, the end product needs to be there more often though in terms of being able to score more.

Full of running 6

BRANDON COMLEY

Fairly quiet game but didn’t really do much wrong. Supported the forwards and defence well and always there for a pass.

Useful 7

OISIN MCENTEE

Brought forward into midfield from the start after successful experiment against Salford and did well again in an unusual role for the Irishman

Versatile 7

MATT STEVENS

Full of running, ball wouldn’t quite run for him at times. A couple of shots but gave everything for the team without much luck in front of goal

Gave everything 7

ISAAC HUTCHINSON

Another forward who toiled in vain to get on the scoresheet. Should have done better with a header that was saved but full of effort.

Productive 7

JOE LOW

Quiet game for the on-loan defender but that is sometimes a good thing as the work goes unnoticed. Didn’t do anything wrong at the back and got forward well.

Quiet but dependable 7

