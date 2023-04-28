Never dull at Crawley as they look to secure their safety against Walsall

Action from the previous meeting

The Sussex outfit have had five managers since the start of the 2019-20 season, the latest being Scott Lindsey, who raised eyebrows when he left promotion chasing Swindon to take the Broadfield Stadium hotseat in January.

He was unable to stop a spiral towards the bottom of the table which has threatened and to an extent still does their membership of League Two,

Two goals from Dom Telford in a victory at Hartlepool last weekend virtually secured their participation in League Two next season – but it is not mathematically certain

The 2-0 win meant there are now six points between Crawley and Hartlepool who are in the second automatic relegation slot – the former also have a better goal difference of six. So they will be keen to finish their home league campaign with a win on Saturday before ironically Lindsey makes the trip to face his former charges Swindon, who can’t now reach the play-offs.

The ownership of Crawley has been controversial since they were taken over by Wagmi United LLC, a group of US cryptocurrency investors which promised to give a voice in decision-making to any fan who is on the internet.

Manager John Yems left the club in May 2022 after allegations of racist behaviour and was banned for 18 months, which was recently extended to three years

When Walsall beat Crawley 2-1 in November for their fifth straight win at home, Telford scored for the visitors and has gone on to notch 11 goals.