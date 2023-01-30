Michael Flynn looking for more Walsall signings as Deadline Day looms

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers and Walsall head coach Michael Flynn

In the aftermath of the Saddler's narrow 1-0 defeat to Leicester in the FA Cup fourth round on Saturday, thoughts turned to the league campaign which resumes tomorrow at Salford City.

Walsall have at least three games in hand on most of the teams above them and have 22 to fit in between now and May 8 and have been hit by another injury blow, with midfielder Liam Kinsella expected to miss around four weeks with an ankle injury.

Flynn said any hope of getting striker Danny Johnson back to the club from Mansfield seems to have dried up. He has spent a large part of the month trying to broker a deal with The Stags for his services.

Asked about Johnson, Flynn said: "It's down to one man, the Mansfield chairman. We thought we had an agreement but that seems to have changed and now he has put an extortionate price on his head which I can tell you now, nobody will pay."

Flynn has made no secret of not liking the month of January because of the transfer window and the extra work and stress that can bring but acknowledges with two games a week in most of February and March, he said he is hoping to bring extra bodies in.

"We are up against it now because of the schedule but I have a great bunch of players who give me everything and with one or two additions I hope to bring in we can see it through.

"It is going to be two games a week from now on and it is a tough schedule, everybody knows that and if we can have strength in depth to help us along then that's all the better so I am hoping we can get a couple in."

On the Leicester game, Flynn said he was 'slightly disappointed' one of the chances his side had didn't come off but he was proud of his men.