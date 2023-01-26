Walsall sign Bradford City's Yann Songo'o on loan

Yann Songo'o

Songo'o, 31, has played 63 times and scored three goals for the Bantams since joining the club back in summer 2021.

He previously helped Morecambe win promotion to League One via the play-offs - and now becomes Michael Flynn's latest signing of the January window.

The new boy insisted he has known the Saddlers boss for years - and has his eyes on promotion after joining until the end of the campaign.

Songo'o said: “It is a massive club first and foremost and I have known the manager for many years for the job he did at Newport and what he has done here at Walsall so far.

“I see the squad as really strong and that is another reason I wanted to come here.

“Obviously there is a lot of competition, there are lots of good players. I have come here to help the team with my experience and hopefully together, we can get our objective of promotion."

The 31-year-old began his career in Spain in 2009 where he turned out for Real Zaragoza, Sabadell and Pobla Mafumet.

He then moved to Sporting Kansas City and Orlando City in the US - before arriving in England and signing for Blackburn Rovers in 2013.

After limited game time at Ewood Park he joined Plymouth - where he went on to play more than 100 times for the Home Park side.

Walsall boss Flynn is happy with his latest capture and believes the midfielder's promotion experience will be key for his side.

He said: "I’m delighted to bring Yann in and integrate him into the squad.

''He brings a wealth of experience in midfield and he’s won promotions out of this league.