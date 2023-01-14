Michael Flynn: Walsall doing everything to keep Danny Johnson

Danny Johnson..

Johnson again scored for Walsall - his 15th of his loan spell from Mansfield -to put them in the lead.

The loan is up tomorrow but Flynn said: "We are doing everything we can, from the point of view of the football staff to the owners to make sure Danny stays with us but we will have to see."

On Jamille Matt, whose paperwork didn't go through in time for him to be involved at Tranmere, Flynn said he was delighted to have got the signing over the line.

He said: "He is a great signing and will really add to the the squad. He was gutted he couldn't be involved today and can't wait to get going - we are looking forward to next weekend."

Flynn said under the circumstances it wasn't a bad point at Tranmere in a scrappy game which was partly ruined by the wind.

He said: "It was a pit we couldn't see it out even with ten men at 1-0 but that is seven away games unbeaten and we have gone to some tough places - including here so that's not a bad record.

"We had an illness in the camp - Tom Knowles had to go off at half time and a few others had it as well so it was good we could bring on more than adequate replacements.