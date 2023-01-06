'No change' with Walsall striker Danny Johnson as loan end looming

Danny Johnson celebrates in front of the travelling fans after grabbing a second (Owen Russell)

Johnson’s future has been the subject of intense speculation since the January transfer window opened, with reports of interest from the likes of Colchester.

Mansfield boss Nigel Clough was asked after the recent game at Bescot and said he was none the wiser, saying the decision was “above his pay grade”.

Flynn said: “Nothing has changed as we sit here – he is a Walsall player until January 15, that is all we know.

“On that date he will either go back to Mansfield, stay with us or go to another club but, according to some of the figures quoted, he won’t be at Walsall.

“The longer someone is available the more their value may go up but having said that, a player is only worth what someone is prepared to pay and we have a budget we have to stick to otherwise there is no point having a budget.