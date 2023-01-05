Notification Settings

Walsall sign midfielder Robbie Willmott on loan from Newport County

By Paul Jenkins

Walsall have signed midfielder Robbie Willmott on a loan deal from Newport County until the end of the season.

Robbie Willmott
Robbie Willmott

The 32-year-old can play as a winger, wing-back and centrally as an attacking midfielder and has made 292 appearances for Newport over two spells - working closely with Walsall head coach Michael Flynn and assistant Wayne Hatswell

During his first time at Rodney Parade between 2013 and 2015, he played alongside Flynn and helped the Exiles reach the EFL.

After spells at Ebbsfleet United, Eastleigh, Bishop’s Stortford, Chelmsford City, he returned to Rodney Parade in 2017 and played a key role for the Exiles as they reached the Sky Bet League Two play-off final in 2019 and 2021.

He said he was looking forward to teaming up with Flynn and Hatswell once more.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

