Walsall sign midfielder Robbie Willmott on loan from Newport County

Robbie Willmott

The 32-year-old can play as a winger, wing-back and centrally as an attacking midfielder and has made 292 appearances for Newport over two spells - working closely with Walsall head coach Michael Flynn and assistant Wayne Hatswell

During his first time at Rodney Parade between 2013 and 2015, he played alongside Flynn and helped the Exiles reach the EFL.

After spells at Ebbsfleet United, Eastleigh, Bishop’s Stortford, Chelmsford City, he returned to Rodney Parade in 2017 and played a key role for the Exiles as they reached the Sky Bet League Two play-off final in 2019 and 2021.