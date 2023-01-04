Walsall seal loan for Bristol City centre-back Joe Low

Walsall have completed the loan signing of Bristol City centre-back Joe Low. Pics: Walsall FC

Low, who stands at 6ft 5ins and turns 21 next month, has previously impressed in several non-league loans and was handed a senior debut for the Championship Robins earlier this season.

The centre-back was a substitute against Middlesbrough in the second tier in November and also featured in the Carabao Cup against League One Lincoln City.

He is Saddlers boss Michael Flynn's first piece of January business as the Welshman looks to bolster his options heading into the second half of the campaign.

Flynn sees the former Eastleigh loan youngster as able to add 'big competition' to his defensive ranks and was impressed by Low's strength and aggression. He hopes the move can be the latest in a successful partnership he has built with the Ashton Gate club's academy set-up.

“Joe is hungry and he’s going to add big competition,” said Flynn.

“He’s six foot five, quick, he’s good on the ball, he’s strong and for a 20-year-old, he’s very aggressive which is not always the case these days.

“It’s a good opportunity to come into a club like Walsall who have got ambitions to finish in the top half of the league.

“I’ve always had an excellent relationship with Bristol City, I’ve had a lot of very good players from them. I’ve got a good relationship with (academy director) Brian Tinnion, he trusts us to look after their young players.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him in action.”

Low could be available to make his Saddlers debut in Sunday's FA Cup third round clash at Stockport County, should he have permission from his parent club to feature in the competition.

The loan signing also experienced senior football on loans with Dorchester Town, Frome Town and Yate Town.

He said: "I’m really excited to be here.

“I love defending, heading balls, keeping clean sheets, doing my bit for the team, giving the ball to the creative players and let them do their work but obviously, I like to get a few goals in the opposite box myself.