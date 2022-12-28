Notification Settings

Manny Monthe: Walsall are on upward curve

By Paul Jenkins

Manny Monthe feels the club is on an upward curve on and off the field.

Walsall players celebrate at Swindon
The unlikely Saddler's goal hero from Monday was naturally delighted to have scored the winner at Swindon but said the general feeling at the club was at a high.

He said: "We have always had that feeling the time I have been here but everything seems to be coming together at the moment.

"The situation with the ground, the wins we are grinding out, the focus on the big cup game, it is a good time to be here and we do seem to be going through a purple patch although we are aware we have to maintain it."

Monthe said he was looking forward to Joss Labadie and Joe Riley coming back to complete the squad and create even more competition for places.

He said: "That will pretty much complete the set then and the competition for places is already fierce, that will make it even more so which can only be a good thing.

"We never look too far ahead but at the moment there is plenty to look forward to at the club and it is nice to think I can contributre to that as one of the ones who has been here a while through good and bad."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

