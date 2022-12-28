Manny Monthe: Walsall are on upward curve

Walsall players celebrate at Swindon

The unlikely Saddler's goal hero from Monday was naturally delighted to have scored the winner at Swindon but said the general feeling at the club was at a high.

He said: "We have always had that feeling the time I have been here but everything seems to be coming together at the moment.

"The situation with the ground, the wins we are grinding out, the focus on the big cup game, it is a good time to be here and we do seem to be going through a purple patch although we are aware we have to maintain it."

Monthe said he was looking forward to Joss Labadie and Joe Riley coming back to complete the squad and create even more competition for places.

He said: "That will pretty much complete the set then and the competition for places is already fierce, that will make it even more so which can only be a good thing.