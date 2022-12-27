<Headline>

Walsall players celebrate (Owen Russell)

OWEN EVANS

Possibly should have grabbed Iandolo’s first shot for the goal instead of parrying it to give him a second bite of the cherry. Made two great saves though.

Quiet 7

HAYDEN WHITE

Formed part of a solid Saddlers defence, which stopped Swindon creating more chances that some of their dangerous forwards could have converted.

Rock 8

LIAM GORDON

Again snuffed out mainly Swindon’s attacks and had to be on his guard with those, particularly in the first half.

Solid 8

DONERVON DANIELS

Got forward well as his manager likes, but was always available to cut out any threat to the Saddlers’ goal

Good example 8

MANNY MONTHE

Scored his first Saddlers’ goal at a crucial period of the game – it wasn’t pretty, but he will remember it for a long time.

Opportunist 8

LIAM KINSELLA

Had a quiet game, but helped break up Carlisle attacks and launched some for the Saddlers.

Useful 7

TOM KNOWLES

Created plenty of chances, including some for himself when nobody was available. Stood out for Walsall in a generally poor first half and unlucky not to be credited with the goal.

Tricky 8

JACK EARING

Fairly quiet, but didn’t do much wrong. Perhaps needs some more game time after missing through games called off and injury.

Quiet 6

ISAAC HUTCHINSON

Not one of his best games, tried to get things going but passes went astray. Looked ring rusty.

Subdued 6

LIAM BENNETT

Dependable and a help to the forwards, but was well shackled by the Swindon defence.

Fairly Anonymous 6

DANNY JOHNSON

Had the best chance up to the Saddlers’ goal in the first half and should have scored in the second, but got in the right positions.

Hard-working 6

SUBSTITUTES