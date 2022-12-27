<Headline>

OWEN EVANS
Possibly should have grabbed Iandolo’s first shot for the goal instead of parrying it to give him a second bite of the cherry. Made two great saves though.
Quiet 7
HAYDEN WHITE
Formed part of a solid Saddlers defence, which stopped Swindon creating more chances that some of their dangerous forwards could have converted.
Rock 8
LIAM GORDON
Again snuffed out mainly Swindon’s attacks and had to be on his guard with those, particularly in the first half.
Solid 8
DONERVON DANIELS
Got forward well as his manager likes, but was always available to cut out any threat to the Saddlers’ goal
Good example 8
MANNY MONTHE
Scored his first Saddlers’ goal at a crucial period of the game – it wasn’t pretty, but he will remember it for a long time.
Opportunist 8
LIAM KINSELLA
Had a quiet game, but helped break up Carlisle attacks and launched some for the Saddlers.
Useful 7
TOM KNOWLES
Created plenty of chances, including some for himself when nobody was available. Stood out for Walsall in a generally poor first half and unlucky not to be credited with the goal.
Tricky 8
JACK EARING
Fairly quiet, but didn’t do much wrong. Perhaps needs some more game time after missing through games called off and injury.
Quiet 6
ISAAC HUTCHINSON
Not one of his best games, tried to get things going but passes went astray. Looked ring rusty.
Subdued 6
LIAM BENNETT
Dependable and a help to the forwards, but was well shackled by the Swindon defence.
Fairly Anonymous 6
DANNY JOHNSON
Had the best chance up to the Saddlers’ goal in the first half and should have scored in the second, but got in the right positions.
Hard-working 6
SUBSTITUTES
Conor Wilkinson (for Gordon, 70) Outstanding the time he was on the pitch 8; Jacob Maddox (for Hutchinson, 70) Boss said he was unlucky not to start and contributed well when he came on 8; Douglas James-Taylor (for Johnson, 85) Didn’t have much time to influence the game but got forward well 7. Subs not used: Andy Williams, Brandon Comley, Oisin McEntee, Taylor Allen.