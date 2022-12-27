Notification Settings

<Headline>

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Paul Jenkins rates the Walsall players following their win at Swindon

Walsall players celebrate (Owen Russell)
OWEN EVANS

Possibly should have grabbed Iandolo’s first shot for the goal instead of parrying it to give him a second bite of the cherry. Made two great saves though.

Quiet 7

HAYDEN WHITE

Formed part of a solid Saddlers defence, which stopped Swindon creating more chances that some of their dangerous forwards could have converted.

Rock 8

LIAM GORDON

Again snuffed out mainly Swindon’s attacks and had to be on his guard with those, particularly in the first half.

Solid 8

DONERVON DANIELS

Got forward well as his manager likes, but was always available to cut out any threat to the Saddlers’ goal

Good example 8

MANNY MONTHE

Scored his first Saddlers’ goal at a crucial period of the game – it wasn’t pretty, but he will remember it for a long time.

Opportunist 8

LIAM KINSELLA

Had a quiet game, but helped break up Carlisle attacks and launched some for the Saddlers.

Useful 7

TOM KNOWLES

Created plenty of chances, including some for himself when nobody was available. Stood out for Walsall in a generally poor first half and unlucky not to be credited with the goal.

Tricky 8

JACK EARING

Fairly quiet, but didn’t do much wrong. Perhaps needs some more game time after missing through games called off and injury.

Quiet 6

ISAAC HUTCHINSON

Not one of his best games, tried to get things going but passes went astray. Looked ring rusty.

Subdued 6

LIAM BENNETT

Dependable and a help to the forwards, but was well shackled by the Swindon defence.

Fairly Anonymous 6

DANNY JOHNSON

Had the best chance up to the Saddlers’ goal in the first half and should have scored in the second, but got in the right positions.

Hard-working 6

SUBSTITUTES

Conor Wilkinson (for Gordon, 70) Outstanding the time he was on the pitch 8; Jacob Maddox (for Hutchinson, 70) Boss said he was unlucky not to start and contributed well when he came on 8; Douglas James-Taylor (for Johnson, 85) Didn’t have much time to influence the game but got forward well 7. Subs not used: Andy Williams, Brandon Comley, Oisin McEntee, Taylor Allen.

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

