Michael Flynn: Never-say-die attitude epitomised Walsall win

Michael Flynn (Pic Owen Russell)

Walsall have developed a habbit in recent weeks of coming from behind to win games and sometimes leaving it late to do so.

The winner at Swindon came in the 91st minute after The Robins had taken a first half lead only to see Walsall peg them back right at the break and then go on and triumph.

Flynn said: "As a manager I don't care when the goals go in as long as we get the three points but to be fair to the lads they have shown a lot of resilience, work ethic and a great attitude on around three occasions now to turn a deficit into a draw and then a win.

"It was a deserved result, we had the best chances in the game, we looked dangerous going forward and did well to come from behind which is always tough."

Flynn also paid tribute to his defence who he said have been cutting out mistakes in their own games and chipping in with goals to help the forwards.

He said: "They have been outstanding in defence but the likes of Donervon (Daniels), Hayden (White) and even Manny (Monthe) have come up with goals to help us out which is something I have always encouraged them to do - get forward when they can.