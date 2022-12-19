Walsall have a Plan B for striker

The 13-goal top scorer’s loan from Mansfield is up in January and the Saddlers are in talks to keep him.
But when asked if Johnson’s desire to stay at the club will help, Flynn said: “I’d say no, it is what it is. It’s nothing that we’re not trying to do and all will be revealed. The good news is that we have him until the 15th. He can’t play on New Year’s Day but it’s not like we’re going to lose him straight away. We have a couple of weeks of him in January and I suppose there’s a two-week gap where we’ll find out what is happening.
“Stefan (Gamble) is talking to David Sharpe constantly but the decision will be down to the chairman of Mansfield, it’s as simple as that.
“He’ll set out what he wants and we’ll either agree to it, or we don’t.
“But I have a list of other players. I won’t sit there and put my eggs into one basket, that would be silly of me. I have to be prepared.”