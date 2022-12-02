Former Walsall midfielder Lee Tomlin comes out of retirement to sign for non-league Ilkeston Town

Lee Tomlin in action for Walsall at Barrow last season

Tomlin, 33, signed for the Saddlers in February 2022 - but went on to make just five appearances for the club with four of those coming off the bench.

It came after he enjoyed a career in the Championship with Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Peterborough and Cardiff City to name a few.

After being released by Walsall at the end of last season he signed for Doncaster Rovers - but made just ten appearances after being sent off on his debut for two yellow cards in 17 seconds.