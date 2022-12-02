Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Former Walsall midfielder Lee Tomlin comes out of retirement to sign for non-league Ilkeston Town

By Jonny DruryWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Former Walsall midfielder Lee Tomlin has signed for seventh tier outfit Ilkeston Town as a player/coach - under two months after announcing his retirement.

Lee Tomlin in action for Walsall at Barrow last season
Lee Tomlin in action for Walsall at Barrow last season

Tomlin, 33, signed for the Saddlers in February 2022 - but went on to make just five appearances for the club with four of those coming off the bench.

It came after he enjoyed a career in the Championship with Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Peterborough and Cardiff City to name a few.

After being released by Walsall at the end of last season he signed for Doncaster Rovers - but made just ten appearances after being sent off on his debut for two yellow cards in 17 seconds.

The midfielder is in line to make his debut against Redditch United this weekend.

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Jonny Drury

By Jonny Drury

@JonnyDrury_Star

Digital Sports Journalist for the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News