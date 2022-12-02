Former Walsall midfielder Lee Tomlin comes out of retirement to sign for non-league Ilkeston Town

Tomlin, 33, signed for the Saddlers in February 2022 - but went on to make just five appearances for the club with four of those coming off the bench.
It came after he enjoyed a career in the Championship with Middlesbrough, Bristol City, Peterborough and Cardiff City to name a few.
After being released by Walsall at the end of last season he signed for Doncaster Rovers - but made just ten appearances after being sent off on his debut for two yellow cards in 17 seconds.
The midfielder is in line to make his debut against Redditch United this weekend.