Michael Flynn delighted with superb FA Cup win

By Paul JenkinsWalsall FCPublished:

Walsall boss Michael Flynn gave all the credit for the win to his players and felt they could have scored even more goals.

He said: "That was as good an away performance from a league two side that you will see and it could have been more.

"It was a nice finish from Jacob (Maddox) and their goalkeeper made a good save from him just before that when he closed the angle down well.

"We played a box formation in midfield which worked well and gave them problems - I don't think they expected that but it meant we were never short of someone to cover or assist with or without the ball.

"That was a big part of us winning the game today along with the good defending, sticking with our men and the general hard work because that was needed coming to a higher level team.

Flynn said Owen Evans' penalty save was vital but gave credit to goalkeeping coach Dan Watson for telling him which way to dive .

He said: "Dan had done his homework but it was a great performance by Owen, he made a good save in the first half and dealt with everything thrown at him well.

"I don't think it was a penalty as he was offside in the build up and I'm not sure he even caught the lad but that save calmed everyone's nerves as it could have changed the game."

Paul Jenkins

By Paul Jenkins

Senior Reporter

Senior Reporter at the Express & Star and Shropshire Star.

