Walsall striker Timmy Abraham joins Oldham on short-term loan

By Liam Keen

Walsall striker Timmy Abraham has joined National League side Oldham on-loan until January.

Timmy Abraham
Timmy Abraham

The 21-year-old joined the Saddlers in the summer and has scored once in 12 games, but has seen his minutes limited recently and has now left on a short-term loan.

Head coach Michael Flynn said: “Timmy is a smashing lad, I’ve got so much time for Timmy.

“He’s got a chance to go to Oldham and play regular games, which I think he needs.

“I could have been selfish and kept him here until January but I’ll always try and do what’s right by the players.

“Timmy is one where I thought it was more beneficial for him, and for us, to be playing games on a regular basis instead of maybe coming on for a few minutes or sometimes not being in the squad.

“That coupled with one or two possibly coming back quite soon, it felt like the right thing to do.”

Liam Keen

By Liam Keen

Sports Reporter

Wolves correspondent at the Express & Star.

