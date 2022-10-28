Walsall striker Timmy Abraham joins Oldham on short-term loan

Timmy Abraham

The 21-year-old joined the Saddlers in the summer and has scored once in 12 games, but has seen his minutes limited recently and has now left on a short-term loan.

Head coach Michael Flynn said: “Timmy is a smashing lad, I’ve got so much time for Timmy.

“He’s got a chance to go to Oldham and play regular games, which I think he needs.

“I could have been selfish and kept him here until January but I’ll always try and do what’s right by the players.

“Timmy is one where I thought it was more beneficial for him, and for us, to be playing games on a regular basis instead of maybe coming on for a few minutes or sometimes not being in the squad.