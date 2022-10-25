Notification Settings

Michael Flynn delighted with Walsall display

By Nathan JudahWalsall FC

Michael Flynn was delighted with his team's display in the 3-0 win over Harrogate, but has called on Walsall to 'kill teams off' when on top.

SPORT COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR STEVE LEATH 18/10/2022..Walsall FC v MK Dons. W: Michael Flynn..
The Saddlers raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time with a clinical display, but had enough chances over the 90 minutes to score a hatful more.

Although Flynn was pleased with how his side managed the game against a dogged opponent, he does want to see his side put teams to the sword more often.

Flynn said: "For 70 minutes we were spot-on. I'd have liked a few more goals to kill it off, because we let them back into it really and gave them a bit of a lift.

"Harrogate are a hard-working team. Simon (Weaver) has got a very honest group of players and they never give up, so it's always going to be a tough match against them, no matter what the score is.

"It'll be a tough game until the end and I'm really pleased with our performance."

