Michael Flynn delighted with Walsall display

The Saddlers raced into a 3-0 lead at half-time with a clinical display, but had enough chances over the 90 minutes to score a hatful more.

Although Flynn was pleased with how his side managed the game against a dogged opponent, he does want to see his side put teams to the sword more often.

Flynn said: "For 70 minutes we were spot-on. I'd have liked a few more goals to kill it off, because we let them back into it really and gave them a bit of a lift.

"Harrogate are a hard-working team. Simon (Weaver) has got a very honest group of players and they never give up, so it's always going to be a tough match against them, no matter what the score is.