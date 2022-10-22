Walsall manager Michael Flynn fuming at referee Paul Howard

Michael Flynn

Howard sent off midfielder Brandon Comley after only 26 minutes for a second booking and also awarded a controversial second-half penalty to the hosts.

"The referee has spoilt the game from the very start, it was an awful performance," said an angry Flynn.

"They need to look whether he referees next week or not.

"It's never been a red card, he's looking at the ball, the first one isn't a yellow card either - it makes a mockery of the game.

"He's the one who has given the penalty as the fourth official and assistants were not on that side of the ball - it's absolutely disgusting."

But Flynn was delighted with the character his side showed as Jacob Maddox late strike earned the Saddlers a valuable point.

"We kept going, I'm so proud of those players and those fans because they've had to witness what I have in those ninety minutes.