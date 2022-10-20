Walsall's Joe Riley injury is narrowed down

Walsall's Joe Riley

The 25-year-old has not featured since signing a two-year deal in the summer due to a problem which had the club’s medical staff stumped.

Tests have now revealed Riley has been affected by two floating bone fragments and he is due to undergo an exploratory procedure next week to determine the best course of action.

“The fragments have been rubbing on the tendon, causing him pain,” explained Saddlers boss Michael Flynn.

“We don’t know the extent of it because of the damage to the tendon and if the fragments aren’t where you can go in and take them out, it is going to be a longer one.