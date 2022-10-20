Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Walsall's Joe Riley injury is narrowed down

By Matt MaherWalsall FCPublished: Comments

Walsall expect to have a clear timeframe on Joe Riley’s return by next week after finally getting to the bottom of the midfielder’s foot injury.

Walsall's Joe Riley
Walsall's Joe Riley

The 25-year-old has not featured since signing a two-year deal in the summer due to a problem which had the club’s medical staff stumped.

Tests have now revealed Riley has been affected by two floating bone fragments and he is due to undergo an exploratory procedure next week to determine the best course of action.

“The fragments have been rubbing on the tendon, causing him pain,” explained Saddlers boss Michael Flynn.

“We don’t know the extent of it because of the damage to the tendon and if the fragments aren’t where you can go in and take them out, it is going to be a longer one.

“But we now know what it is and that is positive news because we have all been scratching our heads. Nobody had a clue.”

Walsall FC
Football
Sport
Matt Maher

By Matt Maher

Chief sports writer for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News