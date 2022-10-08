Michael Flynn: Ruthless Walsall were excellent

Walsall head coach Michael Flynn..

Issac Hutchinson, Danny Johnson and Tom Knowles found the net as the Saddlers recorded their second win in the space of five days.

It was the first time in 13 matches they had netted more than once in a game, Knowles putting the result beyond doubt when he tapped home Hutchinson’s cross in stoppage time.

Flynn said: “We killed them off, the first time we have done that since the opening day of the season.

“It’s the first time in 13 games we have scored more than one and we had fewer opportunities today than I think in any other game.

“It is seven points from a possible nine. It has been a good week.

“I was relieved when we scored the third. Wimbledon have got a good team and you never know, we have been bitten a few times already this season.”

Hutchinson scored his first goal for the club to give the hosts the lead, with Johnson netting his 10th of the campaign to restore the advantage early in the second half after Ryley Towler had levelled.

Johnson had barely touched the ball before his 50th minute strike and Flynn quipped: “Neither does Erling Haaland. I think he’s got 20, so Danny has a long way to go.

“We are not quite as good as Manchester City yet. I’ve got a long way to be as good as Pep!

“It is something Danny should be proud of.