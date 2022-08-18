Michael Flynn: Bad days will happen to Walsall

Michael Flynn during Walsall's pre-season friendly with Coventry City (AMA)

The 2-1 reverse at Holker Street was the Saddlers first of the season but they will quickly get a chance to put things right at Gillingham on Saturday.

Flynn accused his players of looking like they were “still on the bus” during a poor first half at Barrow, yet believes inconsistency is par for the course in a division as tough as League Two.

Asked if the performance had come as a surprise, he said: “It isn’t when you have been around League Two.

“It is a tough division and the players are at this level for a reason. Some are starting out their careers, some are coming to the end of their careers. The ones in the middle are probably too inconsistent.