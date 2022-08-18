Michael Flynn: Bad days will happen to Walsall

The 2-1 reverse at Holker Street was the Saddlers first of the season but they will quickly get a chance to put things right at Gillingham on Saturday.
Flynn accused his players of looking like they were “still on the bus” during a poor first half at Barrow, yet believes inconsistency is par for the course in a division as tough as League Two.
Asked if the performance had come as a surprise, he said: “It isn’t when you have been around League Two.
“It is a tough division and the players are at this level for a reason. Some are starting out their careers, some are coming to the end of their careers. The ones in the middle are probably too inconsistent.
“You are going to get days like that. It is not a slight on them (the players). They gave an honest account in the second half (at Barrow) but it wasn’t to be.”