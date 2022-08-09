Walsall boss Michael Flynn’s ready to change things up for cup clash

Walsall boss Michael Flynn

A 1-0 win at Flynn’s former club Newport on Saturday saw the Saddlers start the League Two season with successive victories.

Flynn enjoyed an exceptional FA Cup run with Newport in 2019, reaching the fifth round before losing to eventual winners Manchester City, and while he would like to replicate that feat with Walsall he admits he will be forced into changes to avoid injuries.

“It is a long, long season, and we have got to keep everybody as fit as we possibly can,” he said.

“I am going to have to make some changes on Tuesday, and we go again for another tough game.

“I want a good cup run but I have got to make sure we rotate it right because I don’t want any injuries.

“The boys have been working extremely hard not just on the pitch but on the training pitch, and I will pick a team that hopefully wins the game but there will be a few changes. We’ve got to protect them. One it gets the other players up to speed as well, and two, I have got to be careful with these lads because they are giving me everything.

“It is a bit different this one because there is no money in the competition unless you get a good draw, so it is going to be a tough game against Swindon, always a tough game, but we will give it our best shot and try and get a little run.”

Despite a late red card for Taylor Allen, Walsall saw out the victory at Rodney Parade at the weekend

Flynn added: “I am proud of our performance. There is no individual, ever, that is bigger than the team, and our team spirit and togetherness will be there from now until the end of the season.

“We are going to win games, lose games, we’re going to draw games, it is quite obvious, but one thing we’re going to do is win together and lose together.

“That is what you build on, I’ve never known a successful team who don’t work together and don’t appreciate each others qualities and work rate.

“I am delighted those boys have taken on my values and principles and they have bought into it and carried it out on the pitch.”

Timmy Abraham came on for Danny Johnson after an hour, facing the club he spent time with on-loan last season.

The striker was one of 16 new additions this summer and is still searching for his first Saddlers goal, but hopes to help the club continue on their upward trajectory.

“Momentum is a big thing,” he said.

“We can take confidence into Tuesday and keep building from there. The fans were amazing, they came in numbers and cheered from the start and it gave us the motivation to continue.