Walsall boss Michael Flynn’s seeking one more signing

Walsall boss Michael Flynn

Flynn has overseen an overhaul of players at the Bescot this summer – with 16 new faces coming through the door. The latest signing came last week as striker Tom Knowles arrived from Yeovil Town.

His new signings have hit the ground running- with two wins from two putting them top of the League Two table and setting the early pace.

However, Flynn, who praised the backing of new US owners the Trivela Group in the transfer window, is hopeful of one more.

He said: “I am hopeful of bringing in one more.

“If I am honest, we are a bit light so we have got to try and do that.”

It comes after Flynn’s new look side beat Newport County - with a gusty 1-0 win at Rodney Parade.

And Flynn is hoping they can continue to build on their positive start to put themselves in a ‘good position’ at the turn of the year.

He said: “It doesn’t get much better, it is is a good start which is what we wanted but there are tough games coming up, Stevenage, Barrow, Gillingham, there are a lot of miles in those games.