Walsall comment: Michael Flynn wasting no time with recruitment

Walsall chief Michael Flynn

Of course, we cannot fully judge the business the Saddlers have done until a few months down the line – once the fresh faces have had a proper chance to show what they are about.

It is, however, encouraging to have had so many new players snapped up for the beginning of pre-season. Boss Michael Flynn can get his messages across and, fingers crossed, have everybody singing from the same hymn sheet before the League Two campaign starts on July 30.

Looking at the signings, you could argue there has not yet been a major marquee arrival of real name value or high-level pedigree.

Perhaps that is a good thing, though, when considering how such acquisitions have turned out in recent years.

Stephen Ward, although nobody at the club had a bad word to say about him, did not have a positive impact on the pitch.

Despite the initial excitement around his capture towards the end of last season, too, neither did Lee Tomlin.

There appears to be a proper strategy behind Walsall’s activity so far this summer.

Most of those who have come in are in their early to mid-20s, have league experience behind them, and perhaps have not had the rub of the green elsewhere, so, in turn, possess the drive to really succeed for the Saddlers.

Brandon Comley, a consistent performer at Colchester before a difficult spell at Bolton and venture into non-league with Dagenham & Redbridge, fits that bracket.

Liam Gordon, who a fair amount of Bolton fans felt should have been offered more of a chance, is another along those lines.

The likes of Joe Riley and Isaac Hutchinson, meanwhile, are more established but have potential to kick on at Bescot while veterans Peter Clarke and Andy Williams both have promotions on their CVs.

Obviously, it is no use getting carried away just yet. Walsall have a clear hole to fill up front, after all.

The Saddlers did do a fair amount of business early doors last summer, too, so it does not always set you up for a positive season.