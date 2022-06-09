Trivela set to boost Walsall's budget

Benjamin Boycott

New co-chairman Boycott has also warned, though, they will not look to 'buy promotion' from League Two and risk putting the Saddlers in a difficult financial situation.

Change is afoot at Bescot with American firm Trivela becoming majority owners and with that, there is excitement among supporters over what could be achieved next season and beyond.

Trivela have injected £300,000 for infrastructure inclusive of the rundown Saddlers Club and have committed to securing the stadium freehold within two years.

On the level of investment and the playing budget, Boycott said: "The capital that comes in just for the stadium is significant. That's a big investment. The Saddlers Club is a big investment.

"Operationally, what all those pieces look like as far as player budget and those sorts of things, those are all ongoing discussions.

"Our specific view is not for unsustainable spend on the playing budget in an effort to buy promotion.

"It doesn't guarantee success and can leave the club in a worse position than you started out.

"We believe in steady, incremental improvement. The club has had a very competitive playing budget, and that's one of the puzzle pieces to make the technical side work.

"The club will continue to have a very competitive playing budget.

"As far as what that specifically looks like, we're sorting all that out."

Leigh Pomlett, who is now serving as co-chairman, echoed Boycott's comments on the playing budget.

"Michael will get a very competitive playing budget," said Pomlett.

"Walsall have had a very competitive budget since I walked in.

"I'll be pushing with Ben to give Michael as big a budget as we can sensibly afford.

"We'll support Michael. Every player Michael has asked to bring in during this close season, he's got.

"He'll get a competitive budget, but will it be the biggest in the league? No, because it doesn't have to be.

"You can get a very competitive club on the playing budget we are going to afford him."

For Trivela, the aim is to sustainably build and get Walsall back competing at the top end of League One.

"We want to see the club back in League One and pushing for promotion to the Championship," added Boycott.

"That's our ultimate ambition and been publicly articulated by Michael, and we support him in that.